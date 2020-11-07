200711-N-N3764-0005

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 11, 2020) The Ecuadorian Navy corvette BAE Manabi (CM-12) and BAE Lojo (CM-12) conduct a passing exercise (PASSEX) with the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) in the Pacific Ocean July 11, 2020. The PASSEX enabled the forces to enhance communication, interoperability and improve maintain operational readiness. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibly, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Timothy Boos/ Released)

