    Army Reserve Unit Continues Shaping and Training Soldiers in the Midst of COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Reserve Unit Continues Shaping and Training Soldiers in the Midst of COVID-19

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Maj. Ebony Gay 

    94th Training Division-Force Sustainment

    Students position and remove pins from the tow adapters as the team prepares to hook up to a disabled M1075 Palletized Load System during the Wheeled Vehicle Recovery course given by the Regional Training Site – Maintenance (RTS-M) Hood instructors at Fort Hood, Texas, May 6-22, 2020. RTS-M Hood is a down trace unit of the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Training Division-Force Sustainment. (Photo courtesy of RTS-M Fort Hood)

