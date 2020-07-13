Army Reserve Unit Continues Shaping and Training Soldiers in the Midst of COVID-19

Students position and remove pins from the tow adapters as the team prepares to hook up to a disabled M1075 Palletized Load System during the Wheeled Vehicle Recovery course given by the Regional Training Site – Maintenance (RTS-M) Hood instructors at Fort Hood, Texas, May 6-22, 2020. RTS-M Hood is a down trace unit of the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Training Division-Force Sustainment. (Photo courtesy of RTS-M Fort Hood)
