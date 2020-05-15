Army Reserve Unit Continues Shaping and Training Soldiers in the Midst of COVID-19

Students check how deep the wheels are in the mud to determine the proper mire factor during the Wheeled Vehicle Recovery course. This part of the of the training is an essential requirement to properly calculate the math portion of the practical exercise to ensure the vehicle is recovered within safety guidelines. The Wheeled Vehicle Recovery course was given by Regional Training Site – Maintenance Hood instructors at Fort Hood, Texas, May 6-22, 2020. RTS-M Fort Hood is a down trace unit of the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Training Division-Force Sustainment. (Photo courtesy of RTS-M Fort Hood)

