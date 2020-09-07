Michigan National Guard provides Covid-19 testing in Flint

A member of the Michigan Air National Guard administers a nasal swab during a drive-thru Covid-19 testing event in Flint, Mich., July 10, 2020. The Michigan National Guard has partnered with a variety of state agencies to provide no cost Covid-19 tests to Michigan residents. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

