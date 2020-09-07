Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard provides Covid-19 testing in Flint

    Michigan National Guard provides Covid-19 testing in Flint

    FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Janeca Kennedy, 107th Fighter Squadron medic pauses during a drive-thru Covid-19 testing event in Flint, Mich., July 10, 2020. The Michigan National Guard has partnered with a variety of state agencies to provide no cost Covid-19 tests to Michigan residents. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 11:42
    Photo ID: 6272916
    VIRIN: 200710-Z-ZH169-1334
    Resolution: 3688x4611
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: FLINT, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard provides Covid-19 testing in Flint [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Air Force
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Covid-19

