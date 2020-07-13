U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Maintenance on Fighter Jet

200713-N-YQ181-1002 INDIAN OCEAN (July 13, 2020) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Trevor Rotzler conducts daily maintenance on an FA-18E Super Hornet assigned to the “Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). VFA-115 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward-deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

