U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Maintenance on Fighter Jet

200713-N-YQ181-1013 INDIAN OCEAN (July 13, 2020) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Jerron Smith, left, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Kelsey Nusinov conduct daily maintenance on an FA-18E Super Hornet assigned to the “Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). VFA-115 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward-deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)
|07.13.2020
|07.13.2020 04:36
|6272551
|200713-N-YQ181-1014
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
