    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Maintenance on Fighter Jet [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Maintenance on Fighter Jet

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Seaman Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    200713-N-YQ181-1013 INDIAN OCEAN (July 13, 2020) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Jerron Smith, left, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Kelsey Nusinov conduct daily maintenance on an FA-18E Super Hornet assigned to the “Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). VFA-115 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward-deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 04:36
    Photo ID: 6272551
    VIRIN: 200713-N-YQ181-1014
    Resolution: 2897x2069
    Size: 755.06 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Maintenance on Fighter Jet [Image 3 of 3], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Eagles
    CVN 76
    Super Hornet
    CVW 5
    VFA-115
    forward-deployed
    FA-18E
    Strike Fighter Squadron
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Carrier Air Wing
    Indo-Pacific

