USS Bonhomme Richard Fire

SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2020) Sailors assigned to USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) gather and inventory damage control equipment to provide support for firefighting efforts aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard Bonhomme Richard while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Local, base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darcy McAtee)

