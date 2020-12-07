Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Bonhomme Richard Fire [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Bonhomme Richard Fire

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Seaman Darcy McAtee 

    U.S. Navy           

    200712-N-YP246-1004

    SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2020) Sailors assigned to USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) gather and inventory damage control equipment to provide support for firefighting efforts aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard Bonhomme Richard while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Local, base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darcy McAtee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 00:46
    Photo ID: 6272471
    VIRIN: 200712-N-YP246-1004
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 881.34 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard Fire [Image 3 of 3], by SN Darcy McAtee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Bonhomme Richard Fire
    USS Bonhomme Richard Fire
    USS Bonhomme Richard Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    damage control
    "firefighting
    USS Bonhomme Richard"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT