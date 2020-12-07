USS Bonhomme Richard Fire

200712-N-YP246-1025
SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2020) Sailors assigned to USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) gather and inventory damage control equipment to provide support for firefighting efforts aboard the amphibious ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island supporting fire fighting efforts onboard Bonhomme Richard.
|07.12.2020
|07.13.2020 00:46
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
