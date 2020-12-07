Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bonhomme Richard Fire [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Bonhomme Richard Fire

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Seaman Darcy McAtee 

    U.S. Navy           

    200712-N-YP246-1025

    SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2020) Sailors assigned to USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) gather and inventory damage control equipment to provide support for firefighting efforts aboard the amphibious ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island supporting fire fighting efforts onboard Bonhomme Richard.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2020
    VIRIN: 200712-N-YP246-1025
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

