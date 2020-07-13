Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submariner [Image 2 of 2]

    Submariner

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (July 13, 2020) Machinists Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Samuel Blick, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, from Orlando, Florida, poses for a portrait in the studio at CSS-15. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to four Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 00:12
    Photo ID: 6272460
    VIRIN: 200713-N-VR594-2006
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submariner [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces of the Deep: MMN2 Samuel Blick
    Submariner

