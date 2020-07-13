SANTA RITA, Guam (July 13, 2020) Machinists Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Samuel Blick, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, from Orlando, Florida, poses for a portrait in the studio at CSS-15. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to four Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 00:12
|Photo ID:
|6272460
|VIRIN:
|200713-N-VR594-2006
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|8.63 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Submariner [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT