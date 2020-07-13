Submariner

SANTA RITA, Guam (July 13, 2020) Machinists Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Samuel Blick, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, from Orlando, Florida, poses for a portrait in the studio at CSS-15. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to four Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

