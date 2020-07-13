Faces of the Deep: MMN2 Samuel Blick

SANTA RITA, Guam (July 13, 2020) "It's been almost six years since I joined the Navy in October of 2014," said Machinists Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Samuel Blick, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, from Orlando, Florida. "I've learned a lot during my time in and it's changed my outlook on life. As my time in the Navy comes to an end, I will remember the friendships I've made along the way. Our ties as submariners, Sailors and shipmates will carry on even outside of the military," continued Blick. (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

