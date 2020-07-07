Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits to Norfolk Naval Ship Yard [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits to Norfolk Naval Ship Yard

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Thomas Miller 

    USS Harry S Truman

    200707-N-BR775-1028 ELIZABETH RIVER (July 7, 2020) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) cast off a mooring line as it departs Naval Station Norfolk July 7, 2020. Truman is currently in Norfolk Naval Ship Yard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Thomas Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 22:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits to Norfolk Naval Ship Yard [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Thomas Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

