200707-N-BR775-1028 ELIZABETH RIVER (July 7, 2020) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) cast off a mooring line as it departs Naval Station Norfolk July 7, 2020. Truman is currently in Norfolk Naval Ship Yard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Thomas Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 22:30 Photo ID: 6272455 VIRIN: 200707-N-BR775-1028 Resolution: 4197x2793 Size: 831.78 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits to Norfolk Naval Ship Yard [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Thomas Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.