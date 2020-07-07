USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits to Norfolk Naval Ship Yard

200707-N-BR775-1024 ELIZABETH RIVER (July 7, 2020) Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) receive a towing line in preparation to depart Naval Station Norfolk July 7, 2020. Truman is currently in Norfolk Naval Ship Yard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Thomas Miller)
