USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits to Norfolk Naval Shipyard

200707-N-LY620-0035 ELIZABETH RIVER (July 7, 2020) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) departs Naval Station Norfolk for transit to Norfolk Naval Shipyard July 7, 2020. Truman is currently in Norfolk Naval Ship Yard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Waddell)

