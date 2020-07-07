USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits to Norfolk Naval Shipyard

200707-N-LY620-0020 ELIZABETH RIVER (July 7, 2020) Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Keegan Johnston, from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, looks into a telescopic alidade aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) July 7, 2020. Truman is currently in Norfolk Naval Ship Yard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Waddell)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
