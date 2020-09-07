ROK Medical Officers Integrate into 65th Medical Brigade

The 65th Medical Brigade commander, Col. Dave Zimmerman, presided over the 130th cycle graduation of the Integrated Service of Republic of Korea Military Health Care Personnel Program July 9, 2020 at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital cafeteria on Humphreys. Col. Soonyoung Lee, ROK Armed Forces Medical Command Department of Preventive Medicine Chief, was the honored guest speaker.

