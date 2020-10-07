The 65th Medical Brigade commander, Col. Dave Zimmerman, presided over the 130th cycle graduation of the Integrated Service of Republic of Korea Military Health Care Personnel Program July 9, 2020 at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital cafeteria on Humphreys. Col. Soonyoung Lee, ROK Armed Forces Medical Command Department of Preventive Medicine Chief, was the honored guest speaker.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2020 21:25
|Photo ID:
|6272404
|VIRIN:
|200710-D-MF586-504
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.17 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ROK Medical Officers Integrate into 65th Medical Brigade [Image 2 of 2], by William Wight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ROK Medical Officers Integrate into 65th Medical Brigade
LEAVE A COMMENT