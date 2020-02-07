Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Sailors Clean Sidewalk [Image 1 of 2]

    CFAS Sailors Clean Sidewalk

    JAPAN

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Geoffrey Barham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 2, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sailors remove excess vegetation and trash from a sidewalk outside the CFAS base fence in Sasebo, Japan July 2, 2020. The beautification effort was part of a Sailor 360 community relations project following the partial lifting of COVID-19 related Public Health Order restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 19:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Sailors Clean Sidewalk [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

