CFAS Sailors Clean Sidewalk

SASEBO, Japan (July 2, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sailors remove excess vegetation and trash from a sidewalk outside the CFAS base fence in Sasebo, Japan July 2, 2020. The beautification effort was part of a Sailor 360 community relations project following the partial lifting of COVID-19 related Public Health Order restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 by PO3 Geoffrey Barham