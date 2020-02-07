SASEBO, Japan (July 2, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sailors remove excess vegetation and trash from a sidewalk outside the CFAS base fence in Sasebo, Japan July 2, 2020. The beautification effort was part of a Sailor 360 community relations project following the partial lifting of COVID-19 related Public Health Order restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2020 19:56
|Photo ID:
|6272374
|VIRIN:
|200702-N-SD711-0048
|Resolution:
|4251x3036
|Size:
|580.74 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CFAS Sailors Clean Sidewalk [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT