    CFAS Sailors Clean Shirihama Beach

    CFAS Sailors Clean Shirihama Beach

    JAPAN

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 2, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo area Sailors conduct a trash walkdown on Shirihama Beach in Sasebo, Japan July 2, 2020. The trash walkdown was part of a community relations cleanup effort organized by CFAS following the partial lifting of COVID-19 related Public Health Order restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

