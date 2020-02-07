CFAS Sailors Clean Shirihama Beach

SASEBO, Japan (July 2, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo area Sailors conduct a trash walkdown on Shirihama Beach in Sasebo, Japan July 2, 2020. The trash walkdown was part of a community relations cleanup effort organized by CFAS following the partial lifting of COVID-19 related Public Health Order restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
