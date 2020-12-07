U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh ‘Cabo’ Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, flies across the Alaskan mountain range during a performance at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020. The F-22 Demo Team travels to air shows all across the world to showcase the performance and capabilities of the world's premier 5th-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 17:01 Photo ID: 6272303 VIRIN: 200710-F-VA182-1001 Resolution: 3363x2242 Size: 3.12 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22 Rages Across Alaskan Mountain Range [Image 8 of 8], by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.