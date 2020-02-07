USS Princeton, HSM-73 conduct flight operations

200702-N-OW019-0031 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 2, 2020) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Vincent Tadeo, from Wantagh, N.Y., assigned to the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, signals the pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

