200702-N-OW019-0022 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 2, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Wasam Mehmood, from Vorhees, N.J., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), signals to the pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, with the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, on the flight deck. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 10:51 Photo ID: 6272233 VIRIN: 200702-N-OW019-0022 Resolution: 5476x3651 Size: 863.58 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Princeton, HSM-73 conduct flight operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.