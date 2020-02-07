Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton, HSM-73 conduct flight operations [Image 1 of 2]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200702-N-OW019-0022 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 2, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Wasam Mehmood, from Vorhees, N.J., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), signals to the pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, with the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, on the flight deck. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton, HSM-73 conduct flight operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Princeton, HSM-73 conduct flight operations
    Flight Operations
    USS Princeton
    Flight Deck
    HSM 73

