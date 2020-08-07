Workers load part of a preconstructed watchtower onto a truck at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, July 8, 2020. The equipment is part of a $6.5 million divestment to Iraqi Border Guards through the Counter-Isis Train and Equip Fund. Coalition Forces remain united and determined in their mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2020 04:12
|Photo ID:
|6272127
|VIRIN:
|200708-A-VX503-440
|Resolution:
|3829x2553
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Building up the border [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS
