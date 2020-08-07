Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Building up the border [Image 1 of 2]

    Building up the border

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    207th Regional Support Group

    Workers load part of a preconstructed watchtower onto a truck at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, July 8, 2020. The equipment is part of a $6.5 million divestment to Iraqi Border Guards through the Counter-Isis Train and Equip Fund. Coalition Forces remain united and determined in their mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 04:12
    Photo ID: 6272127
    VIRIN: 200708-A-VX503-440
    Resolution: 3829x2553
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building up the border [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building up the border
    Take joy in your work

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    Coalition Forces
    Iraqi Security Forces
    Al Asad
    Iraq
    defense
    Combined Joint Task Force
    Forward Logistics Element
    ISIS
    Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Daesh
    CTEF
    Iraqi Border Guards
    Counter-Isis Train and Equip Fund
    40th Composite Supply Company Forward Logistics Element

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT