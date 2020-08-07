Workers load part of a preconstructed watchtower onto a truck at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, July 8, 2020. The equipment is part of a $6.5 million divestment to Iraqi Border Guards through the Counter-Isis Train and Equip Fund. Coalition Forces remain united and determined in their mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 04:12 Photo ID: 6272127 VIRIN: 200708-A-VX503-440 Resolution: 3829x2553 Size: 3.55 MB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building up the border [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.