Take joy in your work

U.S. Army Sgt. Alexis N. Wiltz, 40th Composite Supply Company Forward Logistics Element Counter-Isis Train and Equip Fund NCOIC, pauses while supervising the loading of preconstructed watchtowers onto trucks at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, July 8, 2020. The equipment is part of a $6.5 million divestment provided to Iraqi Border Guards through the Counter-Isis Train and Equip Fund. Coalition Forces remain united and determined in their mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ