ARCP Virtual Program

U.S. Army Maj. Eva Owens, a Soldier assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Bliss, Texas shot a photo of the Franklin Mountain poppies and entered it into the adaptive reconditioning program’s Earth Day photo activity. The AR program at Fort Bliss has adapted to COVID-19 by creating virtual programs and activities. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

