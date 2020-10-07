Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ARCP Virtual Program [Image 1 of 2]

    ARCP Virtual Program

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army Maj. Eva Owens, a Soldier assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Bliss, Texas shot a photo of the Franklin Mountain poppies and entered it into the adaptive reconditioning program’s Earth Day photo activity. The AR program at Fort Bliss has adapted to COVID-19 by creating virtual programs and activities. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.11.2020 17:04
    Photo ID: 6272077
    VIRIN: 200710-A-A4714-1023
    Resolution: 1536x1152
    Size: 391.28 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARCP Virtual Program [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ARCP Virtual Program
    ARCP Virtual Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Virtual programs open doors for ARCP Soldiers following stay-at-home orders

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Army
    Defense Information School
    Defense Media Activity
    Army
    U.S. Army Medical Command
    Public Health Command
    AMEDD
    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs
    OTSG
    Regional Health Command – Pacific
    RHC-P
    RHC-C
    Regional Health Command – Europe
    RHC-E
    Medical Research and Materiel Command
    Regional Health Command – Atlantic
    RHC-A
    Regional Health Command – Central
    Army Recovery Care Program
    ARCP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT