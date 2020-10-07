U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alfonso Jones, a Soldier assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Bliss, Texas, entered a garden photo into the adaptive reconditioning program’s Earth Day photo activity. The AR program at Fort Bliss has adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic by launching virtual programs and activities to support Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alfonso Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2020 17:04
|Photo ID:
|6272078
|VIRIN:
|200710-A-A4714-1030
|Resolution:
|1440x1080
|Size:
|438.99 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ARCP Virtual Program [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Virtual programs open doors for ARCP Soldiers following stay-at-home orders
LEAVE A COMMENT