    67th Army Band performs during Drill Weekend. [Image 2 of 2]

    67th Army Band performs during Drill Weekend.

    LARAMIE, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2019

    Photo by Sgt. Ashley Smith 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the 67th Army Band from the Wyoming Army National Guard prepare to play during a Change of Responsibility ceremony on December 13th, 2019 in Laramie, Wyoming. The Change of Responsibility ceremony is the Army's way of naming a new 1st Sgt. for a unit. Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ashley L. Smith.

