67th Army Band prepares to play

Members of the 67th Army Band from the Wyoming Army National Guard prepare to play during a Change of Responsibility ceremony on December 13th, 2019 in Laramie, Wyoming. The Change of Responsibility ceremony is the Army's way of naming a new 1st Sgt. for a unit. Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ashley L. Smith.

