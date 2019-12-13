67th Army Band prepares to play

Members of the 67th Army Band from the Wyoming Army National Guard prepare to play during a Change of Responsibility ceremony on December 13th, 2019 in Laramie, Wyoming. The Change of Responsibility ceremony is the Army's way of naming a new 1st Sgt. for a unit. Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ashley L. Smith.
