U.S. Army Sgt. James Brannen, a Soldier assigned to Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Bliss, Texas, performs an at-home workout. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the adaptive reconditioning program at Fort Bliss is offering virtual programs and activities to support Soldiers. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2020 16:51
|Photo ID:
|6272073
|VIRIN:
|200609-A-A4714-1135
|Resolution:
|600x450
|Size:
|183.79 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AR Program Workout [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AR program workout uses boulders, buckets and bedsheets as gym equipment during COVID-19 pandemic
