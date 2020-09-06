Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR Program Workout [Image 1 of 2]

    AR Program Workout

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin Davis, a Soldier assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Bliss, Texas, performs an at-home TRX workout. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the adaptive reconditioning program at Fort Bliss has provided virtual at-home body-weight workouts that require little to no equipment. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AR program workout uses boulders, buckets and bedsheets as gym equipment during COVID-19 pandemic

