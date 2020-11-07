Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony of Brigadier General Amy F. Cook [Image 28 of 30]

    Promotion Ceremony of Brigadier General Amy F. Cook

    CAMP MABRY, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2020

    Photo by Charles E. Spirtos 

    Texas Military Department

    On July 11, 2020, at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas, Major General Tracy R. Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas, held a ceremony to honor the promotion of Colonel Amy F. Cook to the rank of Brigadier General in the Texas Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2020
    Date Posted: 07.11.2020 16:11
    Photo ID: 6272045
    VIRIN: 200711-Z-QX658-1487
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 8.51 MB
    Location: CAMP MABRY, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony of Brigadier General Amy F. Cook [Image 30 of 30], by Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Texas National Guard
    Texas
    Texas Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Texas Military Department
    Major General Tracy R. Norris
    Amy F. Cook
    Amy Cook

