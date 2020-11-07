Promotion Ceremony of Brigadier General Amy F. Cook

On July 11, 2020, at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas, Major General Tracy R. Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas, held a ceremony to honor the promotion of Colonel Amy F. Cook to the rank of Brigadier General in the Texas Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

