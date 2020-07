378th Expeditionary Operations Group conducts integrated combat turns for effectiveness

Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Operations Group conduct an integrated combat turn to test their capability to land, refuel, weapons reload and take off at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 3, 2020. An integrated combat turn allows the fighter jet to land, refuel and weapons reload in a rapid rate. This process allows for the fighter jet to spend less time on the ground and more time in combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt Benjamin Wiseman)

