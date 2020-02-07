Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th Expeditionary Operations Group conducts integrated combat turns for effectiveness

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Operations Group conduct an integrated combat turn to test their capability to land, refuel, weapons reload and take off at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 3, 2020. An integrated combat turn allows the fighter jet to land, refuel and weapons reload in a rapid rate. This process allows for the fighter jet to spend less time on the ground and more time in combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt Benjamin Wiseman)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th Expeditionary Operations Group conducts integrated combat turns for effectiveness [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Benjamin Wiseman, identified by DVIDS

    CENTCOM
    Fuels
    sorties
    ACC
    AFCENT
    integration
    ICT
    Maintenance
    weapons
    air power
    air superiority
    378th EOG

