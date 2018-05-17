Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers compete in Best Warrior Competition [Image 16 of 16]

    Soldiers compete in Best Warrior Competition

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2018

    Photo by Spc. Amanda Fry 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army National Guardsmen compete in the National Guard Best Warrior Region VI 2018 competition, held May 14-17 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Amanda Fry)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2018
    Date Posted: 07.11.2020
    This work, Soldiers compete in Best Warrior Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

