Soldiers compete in Best Warrior Competition

Army National Guardsmen compete in the National Guard Best Warrior Region VI 2018 competition, held May 14-17 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Amanda Fry)
