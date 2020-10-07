Promotional graphic for Breeze 2020. Breeze is a multinational exercise designed to demonstrate U.S. and participating nations' commitment to regional stability and maritime security in the Black Sea. (U.S. Navy Illustration by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Hoffner)

Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.11.2020