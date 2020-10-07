JBER Salutes local COVID-19 Heroes

U.S. Army Spc. Krystal Wells, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist assigned to the 95th Chemical Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, salutes for the national anthem at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020, during JBER Salutes, a two-day event to show appreciation to service members and nearly 100 Anchorage area “COVID Heroes” and their guests. The service members and COVID Heroes, nominated for their support to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, toured various areas of the installation, viewed exhibits and static displays, and watched demonstrations by Explosive Ordnance Disposal, military working dog teams, and CBRN experts. Attendees also watched aerial demonstrations by the Joint Forces Demonstration and F-22 Raptor Demonstration teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)

