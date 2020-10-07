JBER Salutes local COVID-19 Heroes

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration team pilot and commander, and a crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, conduct preflight checks on a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020, as part of JBER Salutes, a two-day event to show appreciation to service members and nearly 100 Anchorage-area “COVID Heroes” and their guests. The service members and COVID Heroes, nominated for their support to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, toured various areas of the installation, viewed exhibits and static displays of aircraft, and watched demonstrations by Explosive Ordnance Disposal, military working dog teams, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear experts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)

