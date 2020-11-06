Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    736th Security Forces Squadron integrates operations [Image 2 of 3]

    736th Security Forces Squadron integrates operations

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.11.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ryan Bradley 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 736th Security Forces Squadron participate in a simulated live fire scenario, conducting close quarters and urban combat training at the Pacific Regional Training Center near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 11, 2020. During the scenario, participants were split into teams, using the training opportunity to build trust and camaraderie between team members and applying real-life situations in order to increase combat readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt Ryan K Bradley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 20:44
    Photo ID: 6271687
    VIRIN: 200611-F-LP948-554
    Resolution: 5232x3488
    Size: 9.92 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 736th Security Forces Squadron integrates operations [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Ryan Bradley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    736th Security Forces Squadron integrates operations
    736th Security Forces Squadron integrates operations
    736th Security Forces Squadron integrates operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    736th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT