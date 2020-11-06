736th Security Forces Squadron integrates operations

Airmen assigned to the 736th Security Forces Squadron participate in a simulated live fire scenario, conducting close quarters and urban combat training at the Pacific Regional Training Center near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 11, 2020. During the scenario, participants were split into teams, using the training opportunity to build trust and camaraderie between team members and applying real-life situations in order to increase combat readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt Ryan K Bradley)

