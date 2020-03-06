Florida Guard Soldier helps forge closer ties with South American partner

1st Lt. Carolina Caceres, humanitarian assistance program manager, delivered a donation of cleaning kits in the city of Aregua, Paraguay. Caceres, a Florida National Guard Soldier, has been working with U.S. Southern Command to strengthen the U.S. – Paraguay relationship. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo.)

