Florida Guard Soldier helps forge closer ties with South American partner

1st Lt. Carolina Caceres, humanitarian assistance program manager, delivered a donation of cleaning kits in the city of Aregua, Paraguay. Caceres, a Florida National Guard Soldier, has been working with U.S. Southern Command to strengthen the U.S. – Paraguay relationship. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo.)
|06.03.2020
|07.10.2020 20:28
|6271685
|200710-Z-AB123-002
|2016x1512
|1.05 MB
|ASUNCION, PY
|3
|0
|0
