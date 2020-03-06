Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Guard Soldier helps forge closer ties with South American partner [Image 2 of 2]

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY

    06.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    50th Regional Support Group

    1st Lt. Carolina Caceres, humanitarian assistance program manager, delivered a donation of cleaning kits in the city of Aregua, Paraguay. Caceres, a Florida National Guard Soldier, has been working with U.S. Southern Command to strengthen the U.S. – Paraguay relationship. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo.)

