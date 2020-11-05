Florida Guard Soldier helps forge closer ties with South American partner

1st Lt. Carolina Caceres, humanitarian assistance program manager, presents a donation of medical supplies in support of COVID-19 relief efforts to Dr. Victor Lurachi, Medical Director at the Luque General Hospital in Paraguay. Caceres, a Florida National Guard Soldier, has been working with U.S. Southern Command to strengthen the U.S. – Paraguay relationship (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo .)

