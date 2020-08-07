David McBride, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center Director, briefs Representative Mike Garcia onboard the SOFIA (Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy) at Operating Location Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, July 8. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Hughes, NASA)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 19:04
|Photo ID:
|6271605
|VIRIN:
|200708-F-LH999-1006
|Resolution:
|3582x2130
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|PALMDALE, CA, US
This work, Local congressional representative visits Plant 42 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
