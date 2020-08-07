Dr. David Smith, Operating Location Air Force Plant 42 Director, briefs Representative Mike Garcia during the congressman’s visit to Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, July 8. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 19:04
|Photo ID:
|6271603
|VIRIN:
|200708-F-HC101-1005
|Resolution:
|6718x3779
|Size:
|10.57 MB
|Location:
|PALMDALE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Local congressional representative visits Plant 42 [Image 7 of 7], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT