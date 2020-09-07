Test Pilot School welcomes first female, flight test engineer commandant

Col. Sebrina Pabon, Test Pilot School Commandant, salutes Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing Commander, as she becomes the newest school commandant during a Change of Command ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, California, July 10. (Air Force photo by Ethan Wagner)
July 9, 2020
|07.10.2020 18:07
|6271549
|200709-F-JG201-1096
|4309x2868
|8.35 MB
Edwards Air Force Base, California
|2
|0
|0
