Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Test Pilot School welcomes first female, flight test engineer commandant [Image 3 of 3]

    Test Pilot School welcomes first female, flight test engineer commandant

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Sebrina Pabon, Test Pilot School Commandant, provides her remarks during a Change of Command ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, California, July 10. Pabon became the first female and flight test engineer to be named commandant of the school. (Air Force photo by Ethan Wagner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 18:07
    Photo ID: 6271551
    VIRIN: 200709-F-JG201-1111
    Resolution: 4572x3043
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Test Pilot School welcomes first female, flight test engineer commandant [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Test Pilot School welcomes first female, flight test engineer commandant
    Test Pilot School welcomes first female, flight test engineer commandant
    Test Pilot School welcomes first female, flight test engineer commandant

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Test Pilot School welcomes first female, flight test engineer commandant

    TAGS

    Edwards
    California
    Air Force
    USAF
    Change of Command
    AFB
    Test Pilot School
    Flight Test
    Air Force Material Command
    AFMC
    2020
    TPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT