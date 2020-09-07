Test Pilot School welcomes first female, flight test engineer commandant

Col. Sebrina Pabon, Test Pilot School Commandant, provides her remarks during a Change of Command ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, California, July 10. Pabon became the first female and flight test engineer to be named commandant of the school. (Air Force photo by Ethan Wagner)

