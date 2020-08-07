Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Forge 20 Pre-Jump [Image 3 of 3]

    Lightning Forge 20 Pre-Jump

    DILLINGHAM MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Ezra Camarena 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Smith Zachary, a fire support non-commissioned officer assigned to Bounty Troop, 2nd Battalion, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, provides security with a M240B machine gun July 8, 2020, at Dillingham Military Reservation, Hawaii, as a part of the Lightning Forge 20 Exercise. Lightning Forge 20 is a home station combined training event that prepares 25th ID to increase readiness and ensure lethality throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LF20
    Lightning Forge 20

