Staff Sgt. Smith Zachary, a fire support non-commissioned officer assigned to Bounty Troop, 2nd Battalion, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, provides security with a M240B machine gun July 8, 2020, at Dillingham Military Reservation, Hawaii, as a part of the Lightning Forge 20 Exercise. Lightning Forge 20 is a home station combined training event that prepares 25th ID to increase readiness and ensure lethality throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 17:29
|Photo ID:
|6271529
|VIRIN:
|200708-A-UH335-0005
|Resolution:
|6409x4273
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|DILLINGHAM MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lightning Forge 20 Pre-Jump [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
