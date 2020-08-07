Lightning Forge 20 Pre-Jump

Cavalry scouts assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a rehearsal of concept drill July 8, 2020, at Dillingham Military Reservation, Hawaii, as a part of the Lightning Forge 20 Exercise. Lightning Forge 20 is a home station combined training event that prepares 25th ID to increase readiness and ensure lethality throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

