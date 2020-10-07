Tech. Sgt. Guillermo De La Cruz (right), 149th Maintenance Squadron member, and Tech. Sgt. Dean Walden, 149th Fighter Wing retired, wash an F-16 static display at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. De La Cruz spearheaded the project to remodel an F-16 and mount it onto a display stand in March of 2016. Preserving military history is a passion for De La Cruz, and he takes time to care for all the 149th’s aircraft as the wing's historical property custodian. (Air National Guard Mindy Bloem)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 16:00
|Photo ID:
|6271440
|VIRIN:
|200710-Z-UK039-0005
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 149th Gunfighters wash mounted F-16 static display [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
