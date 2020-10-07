149th Gunfighters wash mounted F-16 static display

Tech. Sgt. Guillermo De La Cruz (right), 149th Maintenance Squadron member, and Tech. Sgt. Dean Walden, 149th Fighter Wing retired, wash an F-16 static display at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. De La Cruz spearheaded the project to remodel an F-16 and mount it onto a display stand in March of 2016. Preserving military history is a passion for De La Cruz, and he takes time to care for all the 149th’s aircraft as the wing's historical property custodian. (Air National Guard Mindy Bloem)

